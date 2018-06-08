Baslow burglar made off empty handed

Police want anyone who saw a dark coloured saloon car in the Baslow area to come forward.

The burglary happened sometime between 12 noon and 12.20pm at a home on School Lane, on Monday, June 4.

A Derbsyhire Police spokesman said: “A man broke in through the back door of the property but was disturbed by one of the owners and made off empty handed.

“Our officers would like to speak to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious, and are keen to trace anyone who saw a dark coloured saloon car, thought to be a Volvo, in the area at the time.”

A 53 year old man from Ashton-Under-Lyne has been arrested in connection with the incident, and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call North Division CID Hub Two on 101, quoting reference 18*256238.