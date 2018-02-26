BEAST FROM THE EAST: Met Office upgrade weather warning to amber

The snow storm which is set to batter the whole country has been upgraded to an amber warning in the East Midlands by the Met Office.

A yellow weather warning for snow is currently in place from today - Monday, February 26 - at 4pm but tomorrow’s icy blast from Russia has already been upgraded to amber, the second highest warning level, for snow between 4am and 11am on Tuesday, February 27.

The Met Office has upgraded the warning for snow to amber

The Met Office’s Chief Forecaster said: “Further snow showers are expected through Tuesday, with the likelihood that a more organised area of snow will push southwest during the morning, bringing 5 to 10 cm of snow in places in just a few hours.

“Strong winds may lead to drifting of lying snow and severe wind chill especially over hills, with lightning perhaps an additional hazard near North Sea coasts.”

The amber warning states there will be snow showers or longer periods of snow expected on Tuesday, accompanied by very low temperatures.

The heaviest, most persistent snow looks likely to cross the area during the morning.

There is the likelihood of travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

Some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.