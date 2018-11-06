Belper thug headbutted reveller in Ripley and told him to “drink his own blood”

A thug headbutted a reveller across the nose and told him to “drink his own blood” after he was refused entry to a house party.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 2 how Matthew Hendley, 22, of Bradshaw Drive, Belper, had been heading to a party at Ripley when he was told he could not come in and attacked fellow reveller Alex Smith.

Chairman of the magistrates’ bench Martin Thacker told Hendley: “During the incident you used your head as a weapon to headbutt Alex Smith.

“And we have also taken into account your offensive comment, “drink your own blood”, and the injury caused to Mr Smith and that the injury was caused while you were in drink.”

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said the complainant had been on a night-out with friends in Ripley on July 13 and a woman in his group suggested they go to her home for a party and another person asked someone else to tag along.

But the woman who was hosting the party decided she did not want people she did not know in her home and Hendley was told he could not come in.

Mrs Allsop said Hendley was annoyed and squared-up to Alex Smith and headbutted him on top of his nose and told him, “That’s right, drink your own blood”, as the complainant bled profusely.

Hendley told police he had received a message from the complainant’s group inviting him to the party but when he was told he was not wanted in the house he felt frustrated.

He claimed the complainant swore at him and he felt threatened and he headbutted him.

The defendant pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on July 14.

Hendley said: “At the time I felt it was necessary to do what I did because I was under the influence of alcohol but, immediately looking at it, I knew I was in the wrong.

“I knew straight away I should not have done it and that is why I have pleaded guilty at the first time of asking.”

Magistrates sentenced Hendley to a 12 month community order with 180 hours of unpaid work.

He was also fined £290 and must pay £150 compensation, £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.