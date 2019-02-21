Beware of fraudsters claiming to be landlords and taking fake deposits

Action Fraud have received several reports where fraudsters are claiming to be landlords of properties offered for rent online.

Prior to a viewing the suspect requests that the individuals pay a deposit and sometimes a month’s rent upfront, claiming that this money will be put into the Tenancy Deposit Scheme, and is therefore protected under government legislation.

After the individual pays the money, the suspect sends a bogus email purporting to be from the Tenancy Deposit Scheme confirming they have received their deposit. However, this is not the case as the money was sent directly to an account associated with the suspect and the victim is left out of pocket and without the home they had thought to be putting a deposit on.

Always make sure you, or a reliable contact, has viewed the property with an agent or landlord before agreeing to rent a property.

Don’t be rushed or pressured into making a decision. Only transfer funds when you’re satisfied a genuine property, safety certificates and valid contract are in place.

Only pay for goods or service by bank transfer if you know and trust the person. Payments via bank transfer offer you no protection if you become a victim of fraud.

Once you’ve paid your deposit, you can check whether it’s protected by entering your tenancy deposit certificate code on TDS website, www.tenancydepositscheme.com.