Big-hearted Matlock man organises free Christmas lunch for elderly and lonely

No one should have to spend Christmas alone.

And thanks to one big-hearted Matlock man, elderly residents living in the town and nearby areas will not have to.

For Bryn Apperley, 59, is organising a free Christmas Day lunch for those who might be on their own.

The day will be an opportunity for people to meet new friends, socialise and join in the festivities.

It will take place at Matlock Town Football Club on December 25 and include a three-course meal, coffee and mince pies. There will also be a raffle, bingo and singing.

Mr Apperley, vice-chairman at Matlock Town Football Club, said he came up with the idea after becoming bored of doing the same thing on Christmas Day each year.

“One of the first calls I had was from a lady who said you would not expect how heartbreaking it is to watch people enjoy themselves on TV on Christmas Day while you are alone,” he said.

The event is being funded by councils, Matlock Rotary Club and local businesses.

Free transport is available to the football club.

Around 12 volunteers have given up their day to organise the event.

“It would not happen without them because it would cost a lot of money,” Mr Apperley said.

“We are hoping that this is going to be an annual event.

“We are all really looking forward to it. Everybody is 100 per cent on-board.

“It has taken a lot of organising - not just by me - it has been a big effort by everyone.”

Transport to the football club will take place at noon, with Christmas lunch served at around 1pm.

Anyone interested can call Bryn on 07795377893 or 01629 57308.

Elsewhere, in Chesterfield, Einstein’s is organising a similar event where the elderly, homeless and vulnerable can get a free Christmas Day lunch.

The restaurant has been running the event since 2015.

The free event runs from noon until 3pm.

If you know of anyone who would benefit, call Einstein’s on 01246 767177.