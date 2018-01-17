Blood-soaked vandal smashed windows and doors at dentist’s and pet care business

A shoeless vandal with blood-soaked feet smashed windows and doors at a dental practice and a pet shop after his trainers had been stolen from a party.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard last Wednesday, January 10, how Jack Rose, 19, of Holme Close, Dronfield, went on the rampage on Pentland Road, in Dronfield Woodhouse.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “At around 3.10am police were called to an area of Pentland Road shops at Dronfield after reports of the smashing of windows.”

Mrs Bickley added that a witness was woken by the noise and saw Rose throwing barrel-shaped bins at the windows of the dentist’s and a pet shop.

Two windows were damaged and two bins shaped as barrels were also damaged.

Rose told police he had wanted to be arrested after he had been at a party and had taken off a pair of expensive trainers and they had disappeared with other belongings.

The defendant said he had walked out into the rain in only his socks and added that he had felt like life was not worth living.

He admitted going to The Jolly Farmer pub and taking two barrels which he threw at the dental practice smashing a door and both front windows and at Dronfield Pet Care he smashed the outer glass pane of a double-glassed door.

The two barrel-bins were also damaged after the incident on November 25.

Rose, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to three counts of damage.

Defence solicitor Tim Gaubert said: “It was an incident borne out of frustration and an inability to deal with what happened that night.

“He had attended a party with friends. He was not particularly drunk. He had about four drinks. He had been bought trainers by his mum. They were expensive.

“Rose helped the occupier get everyone out of the house. He was one of the last people there and he went to retrieve his belongings and his trainers and two coats in a bag and they had been taken by someone at the party. He was extremely angry.”

Mr Gaubert added that Rose left the property in his socks and he lost control and he acted totally out of character by smashing the windows and he apologises.

Rose suffered significant cuts to his feet from the broken glass and his socks were awash with blood and he had to be taken to hospital, according to Mr Gaubert.

Mr Gaubert said Rose has mental health issues and has been diagnosed with ADHD.

Magistrates prioritised compensation and ordered Rose to pay £280 to the complainants and the court did not impose a fine, a victim surcharge and costs.