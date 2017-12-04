Blooming great! Highfield School pupils gain bromze Duke of Edinburgh Award

Highfields School students Martha Corfields and June Alston have gained their bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award.
This follows the completion of more than 50 hours of service to the community in support of Darley Dale in Bloom volunteers, The Darley Dale team won gold in this year’s East Midlands in Bloom small town category and judges praised the five new flower beds in Whitworth Park which June and Martha had worked on. The girls were able to tell the judges about their efforts when they accompanied them on a horsedrawn carriage ride around the park.
Almost Done!
Registering with Matlock Mercury means you're ok with our terms and conditions.