A body has been found in a Derbsyhire river during a search for a missing man.

Police found the body in the River Dove, which runs through the Peak District, today, Saturday, June 23 during the search for missing man Clifford Coxon.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “Formal identification has not yet taken place but we believe it to be Mr Coxon, 75.

“He was reported missing on June 20 from Hatton.

“Thanks to everyone supported our appeal to find him.”