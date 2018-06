Members of Bolehill WI celebrated their branch’s centenary by dressing as suffragettes for a procession at Wirksworth Carnival.

The national organisation has a long history of campaigning and locally this led to the installation of a public telephone and postbox on the village green, and in 1928 an all night telephone service was introduced.

Nowadays, WI members support fair trade, breast cancer screening, more midwives, care not custody and keeping Britain tidy campaigns.