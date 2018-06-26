Bonsall dancer chosen for English Youth Ballet Cinderella production

A Bonsall dancer will join one of the UK’s leading youth ballet companies next month for a new show being staged at the Theatre Royal Nottingham.

Highfields School student Molly Ross, has been selected for the cast of Cinderella in Hollywood, a new production by the English Youth Ballet coming to Nottingham for three shows, July 20-21.

Molly, 13, was one of 100 youngsters picked from 350 hopefuls after a region-wide casting call to find dancers who will support the professional principal performers.

She said: “I am looking forward to dancing with English Youth Ballet so I can perform on a big stage. I also like making friends and the company’s really good.”

It will be the second time Molly has appeared with the English Youth Ballet, having previously starred in a production of the Nutcracker.

It is the latest confirmation of her talent, which has been nurtured by the Rollini School of Dance over many years.

Molly said: “I started dancing when I was three. At first I didn’t like it and then when I started again when I was four I absolutely loved it.

“In the future I just want to dance and be the best that I can be.”

This time, she will take the roles of a shoefitter and a Charleston dancer and will have just 11 days of rehearsals with the company before the first show.

The supporting cast will be coached by the principals including the Brazilian Samantha Camejo, who said: “The young dancers are treated just like the professionals. They discover what a dance career might be like.

“ It is an amazing experience for them, and I enjoy meeting all the talented young dancers up and down the UK.”

For show times and tickets, go to https://goo.gl/ogtytf.