Bonsall to wrap up spectacular carnival week with firework display

Bonsall Carnival week began with a bang on Saturday, with a dazzling procession of floats and drummers making their way through the village.

The annual event has been running since the 1920s, and village residents remained as enthusiastic as ever with their creative costumes, floats and a crowd of hundreds turning out for a whole feast of entertainment.

The village’s oldest resident, 95-year-old Meredith Bunting, opened the carnival before the crowning of queen Erin Taylor, 11.

Organising committee member Natasha Schmidt said: “It was an excellent day with a really good turnout and more floats in the parade than we had in 2017.

“Everyone seemed to enjoy it and there was a really good atmosphere. The village looked fabulous, and it’s a really good way to show how special the community is for the many visitors who come for the day.”

The procession included the local primary school, a Morris Minor packed with costumed Suffragettes, a hen party and some high stakes Las Vegas gamblers, led by the drumming troupe Bang On.

The procession dissolved into an afternoon of Morris dancing with Restless Soles and Briggate Morris, magic shows, fairground rides and a performance by the Bonsall Red Barrows display team at the village park.

In the evening, a packed marquee hosted local bands The Cottage Bluegrass Boys and Wynch.

Natasha said: “It’s a fantastic thing for the community. Nearly everything that happens this week will be led by local people. Everyone gets involved and it pulls people together.

“The committee would like to thank everyone who attended, and everyone who contributed, but really the villagers should thank themselves. It takes a lot of hard work, but people enjoy putting their creativity and energy into it.”

The action continued on Sunday with church services, a history walk and music concert, and the rest of the week included a fun run, five-a-side football tournament , bike and barrow races, and a treasure hunt, with the well dressings on display throughout.

It all wraps up tonight with a lantern procession and firework display at 9pm organised by Electrify Pyrotechnics.

For more details, visit www.bonsallcarnival.co.uk.

Oliver Lester, one, takes to the wheel on one of the fairground rides at the carnival on Saturday.

All comers try their luck on a throwing game.