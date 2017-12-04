Booze-and-drug-fuelled man attacked his ex during a wrecking spree

A booze-and-drug-fuelled man attacked his ex-partner and went on a wrecking spree at her home.

Christopher David Stain, 32, of Garden Crescent, South Normanton, smashed plates in the kitchen and struck his ex-partner around the head before damaging a TV, a back door and a window.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 29 how Stain had been in a relationship with the complainant but they had separated due to his heroin and cannabis use but he had returned to her address after claiming he had stopped taking drugs.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said they had friends visiting but the defendant’s mood changed after a phone call.

Mrs Haslam said: “The defendant’s mood changed and he became argumentative towards the complainant and he was being difficult towards her.

“She said she wanted to end the relationship but did not want to hurt his feelings.

“He left the living room and went into the kitchen and threw items around and smashed plates.”

The court heard how Stain apologised and he was urged to go to bed but he came back shouting and he lashed out at the complainant and hit the side of her face.

Mrs Haslam added that he went on to strike the TV causing a crack and he damaged a back door and a window.

Stain told police he had consumed 18 cans of lager and had smoked cannabis and admitted that he struggles with his temper but he has been seeking help.

He admitted hitting the complainant but he added that after he loses his temper he loses his recollection of what happens.

However, Stain pleaded guilty to causing damage and committing assault by beating after the incident on October 22.

The court also heard how the complainant has confirmed that all the damaged items have been repaired or replaced so no compensation was sought.

The victim also did not want a restraining order to be imposed.

Magistrates sentenced Stain during a subsequent hearing on November 30 to a community order lasting until May 31, 2018, with a Building Better Relationships and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.