Booze-and-drug fuelled thug attacked two women in a pub

A booze-and-drug fuelled thug attacked two women after she had already grabbed and thrown another reveller out of a pub.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, June 5, how Lauren Slater, 31, of Lancaster Street, Bramley Vale, Chesterfield, kicked Tammy Paddon in the leg and lashed out at Raewyn Goude causing her face to bleed at the pub in Bolsover.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The two complainants knew each other and they were on a work Christmas night out on December 22, in Bolsover.”

Mrs Allsop added that one of the complainants, Tammy Paddon, had been trying to talk to an old school friend who had already been asked to leave the pub when Slater grabbed this friend and dragged her towards the door.

Tammy Paddon took issue with Slater, according to Mrs Allsop, before the defendant swore at her and kicked her in the leg.

Mrs Allsop added that Ms Paddon’s friend Ms Goude was subsequently struck in the face by Slater after she confronted the defendant to ask why she had kicked Ms Paddon.

Slater lashed out and struck Ms Goude in the right eye, according to Mrs Allsop, and blood started dripping down her face.

The defendant told police she had apologised three times for kicking Ms Paddon and she added that she had been suffering with depression and anxiety.

She added that she is on medication which she should not be mixing with alcohol but she had consumed ten pints of cider and she had also used cocaine because she was under stress.

Slater also explained she caught Ms Goude with a ring she was wearing and this had caused the bleeding.

She also apologised and said she was disgusted by her behaviour and she no longer binge drinks.

Magistrates sentenced Slater to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

She must also pay £140 compensation to the complainants.