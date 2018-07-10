Booze-and-medicine fuelled man confessed to police he had attacked his wife

A remorseful man who claimed he had lost his memory after consuming booze with medicine confessed to police he must have attacked his wife after he saw her injuries.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, July 5, how David Hudson, 40, of Douglas Avenue, Heanor, called police when he found his wife had suffered an injury with reddening around an eye.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “This defendant contacted the police with a 999 call just after 11pm, on June 20, after he had had an argument with his wife and he had hit her.

“He said they had an argument and he had hit her and he made this comment to police.”

Hudson’s wife confirmed she had been shaken around, according to Mrs Haslam, but claimed the defendant had been making too bigger a deal about what had happened but she was suffering reddening around her left eye.

The defendant told police he had been drinking and he had taken medication and he could not remember why they had argued.

He thought he had caused the injury and admitted that he felt devastated by what must have happened.

Hudson, who has a caution after a previous incident with his wife, pleaded guilty to assault by beating but his wife refused to support the prosecution.

Defence solicitor Ande Hunter described offence as unusual because he claimed Hudson and his wife are happily married and she came to court to support him.

Mr Hunter added that Hudson had consumed two pints of lager and four glasses of wine and this had mixed badly with medication he was taking for gout and he could not remember what had happened.

The couple is also intending to reconcile, according to Mr Hunter.

Magistrates adjourned the case to consider a probation report before sentencing four days later on Monday, July 9.

Hudson received a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 200 hours of unpaid.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.