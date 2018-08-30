Booze-fuelled Czech attacked elderly British couple during a racially aggravated assault

A drunken Czech national racially insulted a British couple and accused them of being idle before attacking them outside a nightspot.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 29 how Tomas Seifert, 25, of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, had sworn at the married couple outside Club Chesterfield while they were waiting for a taxi and he called them idle.

Prosecuting solicitor Leanne Townsend said: “The two complainants are married and both aged in their 70s and they had attended Club Chesterfield with friends on Saturday, February 17.

“At around 11.30pm they wanted to leave and booked a taxi and were waiting outside.”

Ms Townsend added that Seifert approached the couple and became verbally abusive telling them they were “f*****g idle bitches”.

She said Seifert went on to state, “You British bitches are idle”, and referred to the couple as English before insulting them again and waving his belt around.

Ms Townsend told how one of the complainants feared for his and others’ safety so he punched the defendant to defend himself but Seifert punched him back and he fell to the ground.

The complainant’s wife told Seifert to leave her husband alone because he is 73-years-old but the defendant hit her with the palm of his hand to her nose and she also fell to the ground.

Seifert told police he had consumed 11 pints of lager and he could not remember what had happened and added that he is not usually a binge drinker.

He also claimed he is not normally an angry person and he felt terrible to have struck a woman in the face.

Seifert pleaded guilty to two counts of racially aggravated assault outside the miners’ welfare club, on Chester Street.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said the incident was extremely out of character for Seifert.

Magistrates sentenced Seifert to a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £450 compensation, £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.