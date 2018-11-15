Booze-fuelled Derbyshire thug is fined after he threatened police in the street

A boozed-up thug who threatened police in the street has been ordered to pay £235 in fines and costs.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 13 how Gary Parsons, 47, of Leabrooks Road, at Somercotes, Alfreton, called police after he had an argument with his partner and threatened to fight with police.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Police received a 999 call from Parsons about 8.30pm after he had an argument with his partner and he said if they attended they would have a handful.”

Mrs Allsop added that Parsons stated that he had been to prison and did not care about the police and would “knock officers out” and fight and that he had mental health issues.

Parsons confronted police in the street when they arrived, according to Mrs Allsop, and he said: “You here for me? Then come on.”

Mrs Allsop said that Parsons also warned police he is a professional kick-boxer and he continued to make threats and was taken to the ground and arrested.

Parsons, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to being drunk-and-disorderly in public on Leabrooks Road after the outburst on October 25.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said: “He is a different person when he is not in drink but his drinking is brought about by his difficult up-bringing and difficult relationships with his family.”

Mr Brint added that Parsons has been homeless and resorted to booze and he has been struggling with mental health and physical issues including angina and anti-social behaviour problems.

He added: “He had been at home drinking and he called the police and he is not sure why, and he had more to drink than he should have had and he spouted certain words.”

Magistrates noted that this incident is the fourth similar recent offence committed by Parsons and they described his behaviour as “unacceptable”.

Parsons was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.