Booze-fuelled offender with Champagne is jailed after breaching Chesterfield town centre ban

A boozed-up offender who breached a Criminal Behaviour Order when he was found drunk in Chesterfield town centre with a bottle of Champagne has been jailed for two months.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 20 how Daniel Parkes, 40, of no fixed abode, was subject to a town centre ban and he was found at Low Pavement smelling of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet.

Pictured is Low Pavement, at Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “There was information received by police that Mr Parkes was in the town centre and he was causing issues and they went to Low Pavement, near Cafe Nero, and he had an unopened bottle of Champagne in his hand.

“He was clearly intoxicated and smelled of alcohol and he was unsteady on his feet and he was arrested for being drunk and for being in the town centre.”

Parkes told police he had not done anything wrong and that his Criminal Behaviour Order was due to end in January.

But the defendant accepts he was in an area of the town centre where he should not have been as part of his CRIMBO prohibitions but he did not accept that he was drunk.

Mrs Allsop added that Parkes latest offence was his fourteenth breach of his CRIMBO since it was imposed in 2017.

Parkes pleaded guilty to being drunk in Chesterfield town centre which he was prohibited from doing by the CRIMBO.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said Parkes now lives mainly in the Ilkeston and Derby area and he does not tend to come to the Chesterfield area.

Parkes has had no where to live since his release from custody in October, according to Mr Wilford, and even though he has been staying with a partner they had fallen out and he had been asked to leave.

Mr Wilford said: “He became depressed because of the fall out and all his family and friends are in Chesterfield and he came to the town which put him in breach and he did have an unopened bottle fo Champagne.”

Magistrates sentenced Parkes to eight-weeks of custody and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.