Booze-fuelled school-run mum narrowly escapes prison sentence after crashing with parked car

A school-run mum who was three-times the drink-drive limit collided with a parked car and a village hall building when she went to collect her children.

BMW driver Rebecca Richardson, 36, of High Hazels Close, Clay Cross, collided with a parked Ford Mondeo before reversing into a village hall car park and colliding with a building at the hall near Green Lane, at Tupton, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam told a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on Tuesday, June 13: “Ms Richardson was driving her black BMW on February 26 in the afternoon and collided with a parked Ford Mondeo, reversed and drove into the car park of a village hall and collided with a building at the hall.

“She went towards fencing but didn’t touch it and she got our and there were lots of children and parents at picking-up time at school.”

Richardson failed a roadside breath test and was taken to a police station where she gave a sample of blood and she was registered at three-times the legal drink-drive limit.

She pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after registering 234 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood when the legal limit is 85 milligrammes.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said: “She had decided she was unfit to drive the car and grandma lives around the corner and she was going to leave the car there and not take the children.”

Mr Wilford added that Richardson’s mother had died on Christmas Eve and she has been struggling to cope and alcohol-use had become a problem.

Richardson had returned home from work, according to Mr Wilford, and had a couple of glasses of wine and had tried and failed to get a family member to pick up her children so she decided to drive.

Mr Wilford said: “It was a poor decision at a time when she was under a great deal of stress and was having medication for depression.”

District Judge Andrew Davison warned Richardson that her alcohol reading was just below a reading that would have allowed the court to consider a 12 week prison sentence.

Richardson was sentenced to a 12 month community order with a Drink Impaired Drivers programme, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 160 hours of unpaid work.

She was also disqualified from driving for 28 months and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.