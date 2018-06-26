Boozed-up man is fined after he refused to co-operate with police

A drunk-and-disorderly man who repeatedly refused to co-operate with police advice has been fined and ordered to pay £248.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, June 20, how Aiden Rowbotham, 39, of Bamford Road, Inkersall, Chesterfield, was advised by police to go home after they had a call-out to his partner’s home when she complained he had taken her keys and phone.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said: “Police responded initially to a domestic call-out shortly before 2am, at Inkersall.

“The spoke to Rowbotham’s partner and she had stated Rowbotham was drunk and had hidden her keys and a phone.

“He was advised to return to his own address which was not a long distance away.

“Police stayed in the area and passed 40 minutes later and saw Rowbotham back on his partner’s driveway and he was spoken to again and police offered to drive him home.”

However, Mrs Allsop added that while Rowbotham was in the police car - to be given a lift home - he said he was going to go back to the address and police lost patience with him and he was arrested.

Rowbotham, who has previous fixed penalties for being drunk-and-disorderly, pleaded guilty to being drunk-and-disorderly in a public place at Bamford Road, Inkersall, after the incident on June 3.

Magistrates fined Rowbotham £133 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.