Boozed-up thug grabbed and bit friend in an unprovoked street attack

A thug faces sentencing after he grabbed and bit a friend during an unprovoked attack and was later found drunk-and-disorderly.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 19 how Stuart Donald Stevenson, 27, of Willow Garth Road, Dunston, Chesterfield, attacked his friend on Newbold Road and was later found drunk-and-disorderly at Grangewood.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The complainant was aware Stevenson had been released from prison recently and to help he had been staying with him but he had been shouting and swearing at him.

“They went to the Post Office cash point and Stevenson got money and bought gin and lemonade and they sat down and the complainant had some drink but Stevenson had the lot.”

Mrs Allsop added that Stevenson complained his friend was walking too fast before grabbing him in a headlock and biting his ear.

Stevenson made no comment to police after he was arrested and he was charged and bailed but later that evening police were called to a further incident at a property at Thorntree Court, on Birchwood Crescent, at Grangewood, Chesterfield.

Police found Stevenson at the property where he was refusing to leave, according to Mrs Allsop, and he had to be taken out of the address and was verbally abusive and refused to calm down so he was arrested for being drunk-and-disorderly.

Stevenson pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and to being drunk-and-disorderly after the incidents on September 3.

Magistrates adjourned the case until September 25 to consider a probation report before sentencing.