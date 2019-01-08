Boozed-up thug is jailed after a relentless attack on his wheelchair-bound father

A heartless thug who attacked his wheelchair-bound dad during the festive season has been jailed for 20 weeks and banned from seeing his father for ten years.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Monday, January 7, how David Price, 35, of Wood Avenue, Creswell, pushed, grabbed, punched and kicked his father Christopher Price at his home in Creswell.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The complainant is Christopher Price - the defendant’s father. He states he had his right leg amputated below the knee in July, last year, and he uses a wheelchair now and his son had been staying since December 22 returning from the Philippines.”

Mrs Allsop added that the defendant went to the shop on Saturday evening and returned really drunk and his father noticed his son was in a mood.

Price followed his father into the kitchen, according to Mrs Allsop, and pushed him in the back and head before wheeling him back into the kitchen where he rammed him into a cooker.

Mrs Allsop added that Price pushed his father out of his wheelchair onto the floor where he punched and kicked him.

The complainant was further followed into a room where he squeezed his face, grabbed his good leg and dragged him around the floor before dragging him by his stump, according to Mrs Allsop.

Price told police he could not remember what happened apart from having an argument with his father after he had consumed eight pints as well as shots and spirits.

The defendant, who has previous convictions including assault offences, pleaded guilty to committing assault by beating on January 5.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said: “Clearly it is an unpleasant incident to say the very least but one he has admitted at the first opportunity.

“He was arrested Saturday night and he has been in custody all that time. He has gone out on Saturday evening and got black-out drunk and this very regrettable incident had taken place.”

Mr Meakin added that Price claims there had been niggling arguments and he and his father had got under each other’s skin and things blew up.

District Judge Andrew Davison said: “This is probably the worst offence by a son on a father I have heard.”

He sentenced Price to 20 weeks of custody and imposed a ten-year restraining order banning him from contacting his father.

Price was also ordered to pay £500 compensation, £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.