Bottled water site opened in Buxton for people without water

Severn Trent has opened a bottled water station on Buxton Market Place for customers in the surrounding area who are without water.

Burst pipes have been affecting supplies to some properties in the Uppermoor and Somersal Herbert areas near Ashbourne, as well as areas surrounding Buxton believed to include Earl Sterndale and Bamford.

A spokesperson for Severn Trent said: “We’ve got dedicated teams working to fix leaks, clear air from our pipes and moving water around our network, as well as bringing water into the area with a fleet of tankers to help restore supplies for our customers in the Uppermoor and Somersal Herbert areas, near Ashbourne, together with the Bamford area, near Buxton.

“While supplies are returning for the majority, we know we have handfuls of customers who still have intermittent water supply or low pressure, so we have two bottled water stations open in the area for people to come and collect water if they need it. And we’ve now opened a third site in Buxton.

“Our teams are still out fixing burst pipes in the area and continuing to clear the air in the pipes to get the water supply back on for everybody. We’re really sorry that this is taking so long, we really do appreciate your patience as we get the last handful of customers back on.”

The three locations are:

• Shawcroft car park, Ashbourne, DE6 1RT open until 10pm

• Sudbury Hall (coach car park), Main Road, Sudbury, Ashbourne, DE6 5HT, open until 10pm

• Market Place car park, Buxton, SK17 6EB (in front of the town hall), open until 10pm

Severn Trent said it expected to re-open the bottled water locations at 6am tomorrow morning (Thursday).

The spokesperson added: “We’re also continuing to deliver bottled water to vulnerable customers in the area.

“We’re so sorry that our customers have been affected today, and really are thankful for your understanding. We know how difficult it is to be without water and we really appreciate your patience while the system gets back to normal.”

For updates, visit www.stwater.co.uk/news/news-releases/burst-water-pipe-affecting-customers-in-north-derbyshire or follow Severn Trent on Twitter at @stwater.