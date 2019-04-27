Brassington women run London Marathon to thank youth cancer charity

A mother and daughter from Brassington are taking on the London Marathon this Sunday for a charity which helped their family through cancer.

Maria and Amie Hutty will line up for the 26-mile race aiming to raise thousands of pounds for CLIC Sargent, two years after the charity began supporting them and their son and brother, Ben.

Ben was 15 when he suddenly collapsed one day, leading to the discovery of an aggressive brain tumour which required extensive treatment at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Maria, who works as a nurse, said: “We were very lucky to stay in one of CLIC Sargent’s Homes from Home and Billy’s House for six weeks while Ben had radiotherapy.

“It was a very difficult time, but it was helped by the support of lots of wonderful people and services. Without their help it would have been unorganised, stressful chaos.

She added: “We experienced a lot of extra costs with travel, parking, time off work, loss of trade, days out, treats and overnight hotel stays. It has affected our lives in every way you could imagine.

“I don’t know how we would have coped without the support from CLIC Sargent. Being able to talk it all through with a social worker helped take the day-to-day stresses away so we could concentrate on what mattered most.”

Ben’s most recent scans suggest he is in the clear now, but he will be living with the effects of his treatment for life.

Maria and Amie, 19, decided to sign up to run the marathon as a way of giving back to the charity.

Maria said: “I have always wanted to run the London Marathon, but I’ve managed to keep putting it off. I decided to do it before I reach 50, so Amie and I have bit the bullet.

“We want to say thank you for all of the support that we have been given.”

Charity spokesman Jade Clarke said: “It is amazing what Maria and Amie are doing for CLIC Sargent so that we can be there for children and young people like Ben. We’ll be cheering them all the way.”

To sponsor the family, go to https://bit.ly/2Gt4PNJ.