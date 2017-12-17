Brave swimmers take the plunge for a winter swim in Derbyshire

Hathersage open-air pool swimmers have been taking the plunge in warm water through the winter up to Christmas.

The pool has been open Tuesday mornings, Thursday afternoons and evenings and at weekend mornings and early afternoons but today, Sunday, December 17, is the last heated pool scheduling.

A Hathersage pool spokesman said: “For the first time in the pool’s history you can swim with us through winter.”

Hathersage pool is heated to approximately 20 degree centigrades but pool temperatures have been made available everyday for people to check on the pool website www.hathersageswimmingpool.

When the season ended on November 18 the pool did not be close down for winter or turn the heating off straight away. For 4 weeks the pool was heated to a reduced temperature of 20 degrees centigrade, a little cooler than the usual temperature, but a very comfortable swimming temperature.

Hathersage pool is still open from 9am to 1pm, today, Sunday, December 17, as festive revellers are being urged to take a break from their Christmas shopping and take an unseasonal plunge.

After the 17th December Hathersage Pool will turn the boilers off and its cold water season will commence from December 23 to February 25.

The pool will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 1pm for cold water enthusiasts to get their weekly blast of cold water swimming.

A Hathersage pool spokesman said: “This will be the first time ever the pool has stayed open through January and February, quite a milestone for a small village pool that five years ago was only open for 6 months of the year and then left abandoned until the following season approached.

“We’ve come a long way since then taking small steps each year towards becoming a 12 month facility.

“Its fantastic to see the pool being used all year round as it should be by all ages and abilities.”

At the beginning of March the pool will be preparing for the 2018 heated season.

It will be waking the boilers from hibernation and opening the doors for people to swim as the pool warms up for two weeks before the official opening date.

From Saturday, March 3, to Friday, March 16, the pool will be open on weekdays from 7.30am to 11.30pm and at weekends from 9am – 3pm when the water will be warming up each day so the temperature is unknown but temperature updates will be available on the pool’s website.

The pool will then reopen for the 2018 heated season on Saturday, March 17, operating the low season timetable.