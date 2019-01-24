Brexit: People's Vote campaigners set to take to the streets of Derbyshire on Saturday

Supporters calling for a People's Vote will be taking their campaign onto the streets of Matlock and Bakewell on Saturday.

They will join campaigners nationwide for the People's Vote National Day of Action ahead of Prime Minister Theresa May returning to the House of Commons on Tuesday to set out the next steps in the process.

However, opposition and backbench Conservative MPs have been tabling amendments to her motion to force the Government to change direction.

Earlier this month, Mrs May’s plan for Brexit was heavily defeated in Parliament - with MPs voted overwhelmingly to reject it by 432 votes to 202.

Andy Nash, chairman of Hope for Europe said: "Whichever way you voted, more than two and a half years ago, nobody voted for a deal that makes us poorer & leaves us with less control.

"It’s now clear that what was promised in the referendum two and a half years ago, simply can’t be delivered.

"Brexit will mean negotiations go on forever, as successive governments try to make sense of what makes no-sense at all.

"And whatever form Brexit takes, it will leave us in a much worse position than the deal we already have as part of the European Union.

"That’s why the final decision must now be handed back to the people - because only they can sort this mess out.”

Britain is due to leave the European Union on March 29 under the terms of Article 50, the legal withdrawal mechanism.

If no deal can be reached by then, there would be no transition period and EU laws would stop applying to the UK immediately - a scenario which has been backed by a number of voters nationwide.

A poll by this newspaper's sister title, the Sunderland Echo, revealed that 70 per cent of voters in the city wanted a 'No Deal' Brexit.

In the 2016 EU referendum, 61.3 per cent of voters in Sunderland backed Brexit.



