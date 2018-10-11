Britons killed in Majorca floods named

Two elderly British people killed in the Majorca floods have been named locally.

Anthony and Delia Green, both in their 70s, died after the taxi they were travelling in was caught in a flash flood near the coastal resort of S'Illot. The taxi driver, Juan Sillero, also died.

Torrential rainstorms deluged the town of Sant Llorenc, about 40 miles east of the capital Palma, on Tuesday evening, with ten people being killed.

The search is continuing for people who are still missing after the floods, including a five-year-old boy.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are supporting the family of two British people following their deaths in Spain, and will do all we can to assist them at this deeply difficult time.

"Our staff remain in contact with the Spanish authorities who are responsible for responding to the floods, and are ready to assist any other British people who require our help."



