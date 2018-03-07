Burst pipe causes water supply issues in Buxton and Matlock

A burst pipe is affecting water supply to some properties in Buxton and Matlock.

A Severn Trent spokesman said: “We’re aware that some customers have no water this morning, this is because there’s been a burst water pipe in the area affecting water supplies.

“We’re really sorry for the inconvenience that this is causing, and we have our teams on site now working hard to fix the pipe and get things back to normal as quickly as we can.

“To help get the water back on quicker, we’re moving water around our network in a different way as well as bringing in tankers to pump water directly into the network.

“Again, we’re really sorry about this and understand how difficult it is to have no water, especially in the morning when you’re trying to trying to get ready for the day. Our priority will be to get everything back to normal and the water back on as soon as we can.”

A spokesman for High Peak Borough Council said: “We’ve been informed by Severn Trent that the village of Earl Sterndale has loss of water, Severn Trent are setting up a bottled water collection point at Morrisons in Buxton.”