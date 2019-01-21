Bus service to replace Matlock to Derby trains during junction upgrade

Network Rail has warned of possible travel disruption next month as it carries out major upgrade works on the Matlock to Nottingham line.

Engineering teams are set to renew Ambergate Junction and relocate it 365 metres to the south as part of a £13million project to improve the railway in Derbyshire.

From February 10-16, East Midlands Trains services between Nottingham and Matlock will operate between Nottingham and Derby only and buses will operate between Derby and Matlock.

Network Rail route director Rob McIntosh said: “This is a vital part of the Midland Main Line upgrade and will allow trains to travel at higher speeds through this area.

“This is the second phase of the project, having carried out a vast amount during the hugely successful Derby resignalling upgrade. However, the extent of the work means it must be done in two phases.”

He added: “We appreciate that changes to train services cause disruption. We have worked closely with train operators to keep passengers moving and we thank them for their patience.

“This work will mean we can continue to provide a railway which meets the needs of the communities and economies which our railway services and bring a more robust timetable for passengers in the years to come.”

Ambergate Junction is the point where the Matlock branch line leaves the Midland Main Line, so there will also be some changes to services between Sheffield, Derby and London over the same week.

There will be no direct East Midlands Trains services from Sheffield and Chesterfield to Derby.

Customers will still be able to travel on CrossCountry trains, but those services from Sheffield to Derby will stop at Chesterfield. As the trains will need to follow a diversionary route, this will increase journey times by up to 30 minutes.

East Midlands Trains managing director Jake Kelly said: “Although this means minor disruption for passengers , the long term benefits will help to improve punctuality and reliability.”