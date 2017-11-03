Acclaimed Matlock restaurant served with latest Derbyshire award

A Matlock restaurant has taken top spot in one of Derbyshire’s premier food and drink award schemes for the second year running.

Stones Restaurant, on Dale Road, was named Best Out of Town Restaurant at the Chesterfield Food & Drink Awards on Wednesday, October 25.

More than 250 guests attended the annual ceremony at Chesterfield College, now its fifth year, representing the best and the brightest of north east Derbyshire’s hospitality sector.

Stones head chef Kevin Stone, who runs the restaurant with wife Jade and sister Katie Temple, said: “There are some truly superb places to eat in and around Chesterfield so to retain this award, is incredibly pleasing.

“We’re lucky to have a tight knit, hardworking and talented team at Stones – they very much deserve this accolade and I’m honoured and delighted to receive it on their behalf.”

The awards recognise the best local producers and suppliers, chefs, restaurants, pubs and hoteliers, and put particular emphasis on those people who care about the countryside and the future of their local environment.

Presenting the award, cake maker to the Queen Mich Turner said: “Our judges noted Stones was quite simply on a different level.

“The food was beautifully cooked and presented while service always seemed to be one step ahead, anticipating diners’ every whim.”

Stones is popular with couples, locals and visitors to the area, who describe it as a perfect place for romantic, family or business meals.

They offer a set menu at lunch and dinner alongside a tasting menu, and bespoke vegetarian options, all with an emphasis on seasonal and local produce.

Lunch is served 12noon to 1.30pm, Wednesday to Saturday, and dinner from 6.30-8.30pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

For current menu details and reservations, visit www.stones-restaurant.co.uk or call 01629 56061.