Bed Shop celebrates 30 years in business with open day

The Bed Shop on King Street, Alfreton, is currently celebrating 30 successful years in business, with a fun open day this Saturday.

They are inviting people to come along and celebrate with a glass of fizz and the kids can meet the Silentnight Hippo in person!

The June 16 open day will also include lots of giveaways and offers, with everything reduced.

Founded by Graham Lunn in 1988, the shop has built a loyal customer base and has sold thousands of beds and mattresses over the past three decades.

The friendly and knowledgeable team has over 60 years of combined experience in the bed industry and take pride in providing a quality service that creates satisfied repeat customers, many of whom recommend them to their families and friends.

Why not visit their 4,500 sq ft ground-floor showroom and see what The Bed Shop has to offer?

As an added incentive, as part of their 30th birthday celebrations, anyone buying a bed this week will be entered into a prize draw to win a full refund of the cost of their bed.

The draw will take place on Saturday, June 23, via their facebook page.

For more details, call the Bed Shop, 11 King Street, Alfreton, on 01773 520337.