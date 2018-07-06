DERBYSHIRE: 100 care worker jobs county council can’t find anyone to do

Derbyshire county council has more than 100 jobs for care workers that it is struggling to fill.

The news came to light in a meeting of Derbyshire County Council’s improvement and scrutiny committee.

Cllr Jean Wharmby, the cabinet member for adult care, stated that the authority was “having trouble” filling the roles, despite advertising for them.

The strategic director for adult care at the authority, Joy Hollister, said that the average national rates for care worker vacancies and job turnover were both around 27 per cent – more than a quarter – and that the county council was exceeding these averages.

She said, during the meeting: “It is rural areas of the county which have the largest difficulty when it comes to filling these roles.

“We are trying to find new and innovative ways of caring for people in these areas, as well as providing other services.”

A county council spokeswoman said that the authority currently employed 1,500 care staff, with 106 vacancies – seven percent.

These roles are for care worker, senior care worker and care worker community roles.

She said: “Helping older and disabled people maintain their independence and live healthy, happy and dignified lives is a priority for us and attracting staff is key to that.

“As one of the few local authorities in the country with a substantial direct care service we have 22 residential homes and community care centres, including specialist care for people with dementia.

“We also have a large team of care workers in the community who support people to live safely and independently in their own homes.

“To recruit more care workers, the council set up a workforce development group to develop links with other organisations (such as JobCentre Plus), carry out workforce mapping and planning and look at improving career paths.

“A communications campaign was launched using our own staff to head up a drive to encourage more people into the profession.

“We’re particularly looking to recruit in rural areas including Ashbourne, Bakewell and Darley Dale, although there are vacancies across the county, including in Belper and Heanor.”

To apply for a role in adult care with Derbyshire County Council, visit www.derbyshire.gov.uk/makeadifference

Eddie Bisknell , Local Democracy Reporting Service