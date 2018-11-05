Free accommodation in Dubai and tax free salary - Emirates holding Derbyshire recruitment day

International airline Emirates is holding a recruitment day in Derbyshire this week.

The Dubai-based company is looking for new people to join its cabin crew team and is holding a Cabin Crew Recruitment Open Day on Wednesday (November 7).

The event is taking place at the Hallmark Hotel Derby Midland at 8am sharp.

The new positions come as the airline continues to grow, including the recent addition of new routes and additional aircraft.

Cabin crew are offered an employment package including benefits such as tax-free income, free high standard shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to/from work, medical and dental cover and exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai.

Emirates also offer concessional travel benefits for cabin crew as well as their family and friends.

Richard Jewsbury, Divisional Vice President UK for Emirates said: "Our cabin crew are open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented and that’s what we need from candidates in order to deliver Emirates’ award-winning onboard experience to customers.

"This open day is a great opportunity for people to get their career off to a flying start. Applicants just need to drop in to the Open Day with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph. Pre-registration is not required.

“Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue if required. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.

“It is an exciting time for us as Emirates continues to grow and we encourage interested applicants to attend and meet some of our cabin crew recruitment team who will be happy to answer any questions about the role and life in Dubai.”

No prior experience is needed but there are a number of criteria applicants need to meet.

For all the details, see the website.