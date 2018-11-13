Free parking returns to Derbyshire Dales as residents are urged to shop local this Christmas

People are being urged to shop local this Christmas with free parking set to return to the Derbyshire Dales.

The district council has announced that parking will be free in any of their pay and display car parks after 2pm throughout December.

It is the 11th year in a row the authority has operated the free parking initiative to help local residents and businesses.

District Council Leader Councillor Lewis Rose OBE said: "It is well documented that these are tough times financially for local government, but we are absolutely committed to our number one priority of supporting and encouraging a thriving district.

"So while car parking income is vital in helping us to maintain some of the excellent car parking, environmental and recreational services we provide for local people and visitors, we are delighted to announce the continuation of an important initiative that undoubtedly helps local businesses and our residents at this important time of the year."

The free parking from 2pm throguhout December is in addition to residents' parking concessions that allow local people to park free every day up to 11am and after 4pm.