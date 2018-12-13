Here are dozens of job vacancies at Derbyshire companies

Christmas is likely the most important time of the year to ensure you have a stable income, with presents, food and Christmas parties taking up a chunk of expenditure.

Good news is on the horizon for residents who are seeking either more income, a new job or a fresh start in January.

A Job Centre.

This is because more than a dozen Derbyshire companies have job vacancies available moving into Christmas and the New Year.

These vacancies include jobs in sectors such as food, automotive, warehousing, construction, East Midlands Airport, hospitality, social care and security.

In the food sector, Momentum Recruitment and The Best Connection are recruiting for a chocolate production operative role at Ferrero - owned by Thornton’s. To find out more about this role, visit either Momentum Recruitment or The Best Connection.

Butchers roles are also available at Price and Fretwell in Tibshelf and Owen Taylor Butchers at Leabrooks.

In the automotive sector, Aktrion Automotive is still recruiting for more than 50 quality inspectors for a local automotive factory at Burnaston, while Guidant is recruiting car production operatives for the large Toyota plant.

A number of seasonal warehousing roles are available over Christmas, with 100 jobs available at the M&S Distribution Centre, UPS looking for warehouse operatives, production workers wanted at Boots in Burton, Blue Arrow seelomg 40 pickers at the South Normanton Co-Op distribution centre and operatives in the DFS centre at Alfreton.

The construction industry continues to boom in the area and in the coming year we are likely to see a number of projects developing, such as plans for the former DRI site in Becketwell for an assembly rooms refurbishment.

Long Eaton Jobcentre is running an Airport academy every three weeks at East Midlands Airport. The next course will start Monday, January 14 and is aimed at giving information to candidates interested in working there.

In retail, Adecco is hiring temp replenishment assistants at Sainsburys in Wyvern and Osmaston, while Morrisons in Belper is recruiting work experience at the store.

KFC is recruiting at its Somercotes and Langley Mill outlets, while The Boundary pub in South Normanton is being refurbished and 10 new jobs will arrive in January.

In health and social care, Kare Plus requires experienced care assistants and support workers near Derby, while Derbyshire Care Services is looking for full and part time assistants across the county.

Leonard Cheshire Disability is also recruiting an activities worker, support worker, cook, domestic assistant and catering assistant.

Whereas Ashmere Ground recruiting assistants, coordinators and domestic helpers in Alfreton and Heanor.

Derbyshire Police is also recruiting various voluntary and paid positions, with a representative attending Derby Jobcentre every Tuesday.

It is clear that there is a number of differing opportunities across the county.

To find out more about any role, or if any of the opportunities sound up your street, search on Google for the company name.