New deal secures future of Bakewell’s Agricultural Business Centre

A new deal has guaranteed the future of Bakewell’s landmark Agricultural Business Centre (ABC) for at least the next 25 years.

The new lease agreement between Derbyshire Dales District Council and Bagshaws Auctioneers, who operate the livestock market at the ABC, started at the beginning of this month - extending a relationship that was formed when the centre was built back in 1998.

Key principles adopted in the new deal give Bagshaws security of tenure while reducing the district council’s operational costs and day-to-day involvement.

Under the terms of the new lease, responsibility switches from the council to Bagshaws to keep the premises in good repair, cleaning them between markets, employing staff, arranging disposal of waste and paying the rates and effluent charges. Rent continues to be paid on a turnover basis so that Derbyshire Dales will benefit from the success of the market.

District council leader, Coun Lewis Rose OBE, said: “I am delighted that the new arrangement suits all parties and is very much fit for purpose in the 21st century.”

Bagshaws senior partner Alastair Sneddon added: “The ABC is a continuing success story and we are pleased to have played our part in taking something completely new and transforming it into a thriving and popular livestock market venue in the heart of Derbyshire.

“I am certain that our many farmer customers will be delighted to learn that the future of Bakewell market has been secured.”