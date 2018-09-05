RBS branch in Matlock to close

The Matlock branch of the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) is to close next year, it has been announced.

The bank has announced plans to close 54 branches across the country, with the loss of 258 jobs.

The Matlock branch will close on January 29, 2019.

The latest closures come after plans to launch Williams & Glyn as a 'challenger bank' were scrapped.

An RBS spokesperson said: “As we are no longer launching Williams & Glyn as a challenger bank we now have two branch networks operating in close proximity to each other in England and Wales – NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland.

"As a result we have reviewed our overall branch footprint in England and Wales and have made the difficult decision to close 54 Royal Bank of Scotland branches.

"Customers of Royal Bank of Scotland in England and Wales will be able to use NatWest branches and local post offices for their everyday banking needs.

"We will now focus on investing in our Royal Bank network in England and Wales to make sure customers have a consistent range of products and services wherever they bank, be it Scotland, England or Wales.”

RBS said branch transactions across Royal Bank of Scotland in England and Wales had dropped 30 per cent since 2014, but that the same period had seen a 53 per cent increase in the number of customers using mobile banking.