REVEALED: The full list of Natwest and RBS branches set to close

Royal Bank of Scotland is to close 259 Natwest and RBS branches resulting in 680 job losses after the state-backed lender said more people are choosing to bank online or on mobile.

A total of 62 RBS branches and 197 NatWest outlets will be closed by mid 2018 as part of the move and 1,000 roles will be affected. What Natwest and RBS branches are closing? North England Barnard Castle Bawtry Brigg Broomhill Sheffield Cleckheaton Cottingham Dinnington Driffield Ferryhill Firth Park Sheffield Gainsborough Guisborough Heckmondwike Hillsborough Sheffield Hornsea Hoyland Hull Hessle Road Immingham Millhouses Sheffield Newton Aycliffe Penistone Peterlee Pickering Pocklington Richmond Yorks Ripon Skelmersdale Stocksbridge Stokesley Thorne Whitby Yorks Woodseats Sheffield Yarm Midlands and East Bearwood Beccles Benfleet Bilston Birmingham Broad Street Birmingham Frederick Street Birmingham National Exhibition Centre Bridgnorth Canvey Island Chipping Norton Didcot Diss Fordhouses Wolverhampton Gorleston-on-Sea Great Baddow Chelmsford Holt Hunstanton Kidlington Kingswinford Knowle Solihull Narborough Newport Shropshire North Walsham Oundle Oxford North Princes Risborough Royston Herts Saffron Walden Shenfield & Hutton South Woodham Ferrers St. Ives Cambs Stamford Thetford Thorpe Bay Wantage Witham Essex South West and Wales Ammanford Axminster Basingstoke Chineham Bideford Bishops Cleeve Bodmin Bristol Blackboy Hill Bude Cardiff North Cardiff University Hospital of Wales Cardigan Caversham Chard Chepstow Chew Magna Chipping Sodbury Cowbridge Vale of Glamorgan Crediton Crewkerne Crownhill Plymouth Dartmouth Dolgellau Exeter University of Exeter Hanham Helston Holsworthy Hungerford Ilfracombe Keynsham Lampeter Liskeard Llandeilo Lydney Maesteg Marlborough Melksham Milford Haven Mortimer Mumbles Swansea Nailsea Narberth Newquay Cornwall Bank Street Okehampton Pembroke Pencoed Plympton Porthcawl Portsmouth Anchorage Park Ross-on-Wye Rumney Cardiff Sherborne Shirehampton Sidmouth South Molton St. Ives Cornwall Talbot Green Teignmouth Thatcham Totnes Treforest Estate University Branch Reading University of The West of England Bristol Wadebridge Wallingford Wareham West Swindon Whitchurch Cardiff Winterbourne Wootton Bassett London and South East Acton Aldwych Banstead Barnes Battle Billingshurst Blackheath & Westcombe Park Brentford Middlesex Brighton London Road Burgess Hill Chalfont St. Peter Chesham Cobham Surrey Cranleigh Crowborough Earl’s Court East Sheen Guildford Woodbridge Hill Hailsham Hampden Park Eastbourne Harpenden Haslemere Hatch End Hatfield Heathfield Henfield Holborn Circus Horley Hounslow Blenheim Place Langley Berks Littlehampton Midhurst Morden New Covent Garden Fruit Market Northwood Peacehaven Petworth Pinner Portslade & West Hove Radlett Rayners Lane Reigate Rye Sandhurst Berks Seaford Shepherds Bush South Norwood Southfields Stockwell Storrington Tring Wadhurst Wandsworth Ware West Byfleet West Ealing Wimbledon Village Worthing 38 Goring Road Scotland Castlebay Inveraray Kyle Mallaig Pitlochry Annan Gretna Langholm Lockerbie Glasgow Business Centre Stepps Airdrie Bellshill Biggar Carnwath Douglas (Lanarkshire) Larkhall Lesmahagow Strathaven Tannochside Campbeltown Kilbirnie Kilwinning Renfrew Rothesay Saltcoats Hamilton Cadzow Street Linlithgow Alloa Bannockburn Bridge of Allan Dunblane Kinross Bonnyrigg Dunbar Duns Eyemouth Hawick Jedburgh Melrose North Berwick Penicuik Selkirk Aberdeen Bridge of Don Banff Dyce Ellon Huntly Nairn Turriff Comrie Dundee Stobswell Montrose Perth South Street Aviemore Beauly Grantown-on-Spey Inverness Queensgate (business branch) Tain Tongue Wick Aberfeldy