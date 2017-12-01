Search

REVEALED: The full list of Natwest and RBS branches set to close

Royal Bank of Scotland is to close 259 Natwest and RBS branches resulting in 680 job losses after the state-backed lender said more people are choosing to bank online or on mobile.

A total of 62 RBS branches and 197 NatWest outlets will be closed by mid 2018 as part of the move and 1,000 roles will be affected.  What Natwest and RBS branches are closing?  North England  Barnard Castle  Bawtry  Brigg  Broomhill Sheffield  Cleckheaton  Cottingham  Dinnington  Driffield  Ferryhill  Firth Park Sheffield  Gainsborough  Guisborough  Heckmondwike  Hillsborough Sheffield  Hornsea  Hoyland  Hull  Hessle Road  Immingham  Millhouses Sheffield  Newton Aycliffe  Penistone  Peterlee  Pickering  Pocklington  Richmond Yorks  Ripon  Skelmersdale  Stocksbridge  Stokesley  Thorne  Whitby Yorks  Woodseats Sheffield  Yarm  Midlands and East  Bearwood  Beccles  Benfleet Bilston  Birmingham Broad Street  Birmingham Frederick Street  Birmingham National Exhibition Centre  Bridgnorth  Canvey Island  Chipping Norton  Didcot  Diss  Fordhouses  Wolverhampton  Gorleston-on-Sea  Great Baddow Chelmsford  Holt  Hunstanton  Kidlington  Kingswinford  Knowle Solihull  Narborough  Newport Shropshire  North Walsham  Oundle  Oxford North  Princes Risborough  Royston Herts  Saffron Walden  Shenfield & Hutton  South Woodham Ferrers  St. Ives Cambs  Stamford  Thetford  Thorpe Bay  Wantage  Witham Essex  South West and Wales  Ammanford  Axminster  Basingstoke  Chineham  Bideford  Bishops Cleeve  Bodmin  Bristol Blackboy Hill  Bude  Cardiff North  Cardiff University Hospital of Wales  Cardigan  Caversham  Chard  Chepstow  Chew Magna  Chipping Sodbury  Cowbridge Vale of Glamorgan  Crediton  Crewkerne  Crownhill Plymouth  Dartmouth  Dolgellau  Exeter University of Exeter  Hanham  Helston  Holsworthy  Hungerford  Ilfracombe  Keynsham  Lampeter  Liskeard  Llandeilo  Lydney  Maesteg  Marlborough  Melksham  Milford Haven  Mortimer  Mumbles Swansea  Nailsea  Narberth  Newquay Cornwall Bank Street  Okehampton  Pembroke  Pencoed  Plympton  Porthcawl  Portsmouth Anchorage Park  Ross-on-Wye  Rumney Cardiff  Sherborne  Shirehampton  Sidmouth  South Molton  St. Ives Cornwall  Talbot Green  Teignmouth  Thatcham  Totnes  Treforest Estate  University Branch Reading  University of The West of England Bristol  Wadebridge  Wallingford  Wareham  West Swindon  Whitchurch Cardiff  Winterbourne  Wootton Bassett  London and South East  Acton  Aldwych  Banstead  Barnes  Battle  Billingshurst  Blackheath & Westcombe Park  Brentford Middlesex  Brighton London Road  Burgess Hill  Chalfont St. Peter  Chesham  Cobham Surrey  Cranleigh  Crowborough  Earl’s Court  East Sheen  Guildford  Woodbridge Hill  Hailsham  Hampden Park Eastbourne  Harpenden  Haslemere  Hatch End  Hatfield  Heathfield  Henfield  Holborn Circus  Horley  Hounslow Blenheim Place  Langley Berks  Littlehampton  Midhurst  Morden  New Covent Garden Fruit Market  Northwood  Peacehaven  Petworth  Pinner  Portslade & West Hove  Radlett  Rayners Lane  Reigate  Rye  Sandhurst Berks  Seaford  Shepherds Bush South  Norwood  Southfields  Stockwell  Storrington  Tring  Wadhurst  Wandsworth  Ware  West Byfleet  West Ealing  Wimbledon Village  Worthing 38 Goring Road  Scotland  Castlebay  Inveraray  Kyle Mallaig  Pitlochry  Annan  Gretna  Langholm  Lockerbie  Glasgow Business Centre  Stepps  Airdrie  Bellshill  Biggar  Carnwath  Douglas (Lanarkshire)  Larkhall  Lesmahagow  Strathaven  Tannochside  Campbeltown  Kilbirnie  Kilwinning  Renfrew  Rothesay  Saltcoats  Hamilton  Cadzow Street  Linlithgow  Alloa  Bannockburn  Bridge of Allan  Dunblane  Kinross  Bonnyrigg  Dunbar  Duns  Eyemouth  Hawick  Jedburgh  Melrose  North Berwick  Penicuik  Selkirk  Aberdeen Bridge of Don  Banff  Dyce  Ellon  Huntly  Nairn  Turriff  Comrie  Dundee  Stobswell  Montrose  Perth South Street  Aviemore  Beauly  Grantown-on-Spey  Inverness  Queensgate (business branch)  Tain Tongue  Wick  Aberfeldy  