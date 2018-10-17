Sainsbury's half price toy sale: Where you can pick up a bargain in Derbyshire

Supermarket chain Sainsbury's has launched a huge half price toy sale with more than 500 toys included.

The sale will run from today (Wednesday October 17) to Tuesday October 23 so there's plenty of time to pick up a bargain with Christmas just ten weeks away.

Sainsbury's has launched a half price toy sale in selected stores

Deals on offer include a Barbie Sisters Snow Fun Set reduced from £51 to £25.50, and a Playmobil Summer Fun Summer Jet for £20, reduced from £40.

However, not all Sainsbury's stores will be taking part in the toy sale.

Here are the Derbyshire stores where you can pick up a bargain:

* Chesterfield - Rother Way

* Dronfield - Wreaks Lane

* Matlock - Cawdor Way

* Ripley - Butterley

Check out all of the bargains here.