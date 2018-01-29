Staff at Darley Dale retirement village St Elphin’s Park given awards

Three employees of a Darley Dale retirement village picked up awards for outstanding work at the nationwide care provider’s annual ceremony.

Michael Noton, Suzanne Jackson and Rachael Gregory, who work at the luxury St Elphin’s Park complex on Dale Road, were among the winners at the Audley Villages company celebration last week.

Facilities operative Michael received the back of house award for his hard work, kindness and drive.

He said: “I’m honoured to have won this award in recognition of my work over the past five and a half years. The brilliant team and the variety in the job makes it so rewarding.”

Senior carer Suzanne was named care star of the year and said: “I’m so pleased my hard work has been acknowledged, but it is a group effort. Excellent training and ongoing support at Audley Care teaches us to go over and above just being a carer.”

Receptionist and hospitality star of the year Rachael said: “I feel very proud. Working here is really enjoyable.”

