Cannabis drug-driver loses work after he is banned from the road

Police caught a drug-driver after he was stopped for having a defective light and for being suspected of driving without insurance.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, June 12, how Toby Roseby-Hunt, 28, of Beechdale Road, Alfreton, was stopped by police on Birchwood Road, Alfreton, and he failed a roadside test after police thought he was under the influence of drugs.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “He had joined the A38 northbound carriageway in Alfreton on March 13 in a VW Golf.

“There was a defective light and an error showed he had no insurance but it was later established there was insurance but after police stopped him they suspected he was under the influence of drugs.

“He failed a roadside test and gave a blood sample at the police station of 3.3 grammes of cannabis in blood and the legal limit is two grammes. So he was just over one-and-half times the legal limit.”

Roseby-Hunt pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle when the proportion of cannabis in his system exceeded the specified limit.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said: “It’s a lesson for him because it will have a great effect on him.

“He accepts smoking cannabis and the only reason he does so is for a back problem.

“He had smoked in the early hours and did not realise it would still be in his system.”

Mr Wilford added that Roseby-Hunt is a heating engineer and he will lose his job because he is expected to be banned from driving for the offence.

Mr Wilford said: “He’s very remorseful about what occurred and he understands what he has done is wrong and he’s got to take the consequences and make the most of the period he is to be disqualified for.”

District Judge Andrew Davison described the incident as a sad case because Roseby-Hunt would inevitably have to lose his work.

He fined Roseby-Hunt £200 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Roseby-Hunt was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.