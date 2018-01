After a car cut up a tractor it crashed into its sewage outlet - filling the car with pig waste through the driver’s door.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted that the crash happened on the A50 after a car cut up a tractor on A515 Roundabout and collided with the sewage outlet on the trailer.

The car then get dragged down the road while the car starts to fill with pig waste through the drivers door.

There were no injuries.