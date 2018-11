A car ended up on its roof after a collision in Tansley.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the incident at 12,12pm today, Thursday, November 29.

Two crews from Matlock attended the collision involving a car on its roof on The Cliff, Tansley.

A Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: "A casualty had self-extricated before our arrival and was left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance."

Police were also attended.