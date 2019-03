Here are pictures and details of vehicles taken off the county's highways by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit in the last seven days. The information comes from the unit's Twitter account - @DerbyshireRPU.

1. 'CHEEKY GOLF' The tweet said: "Langley Mill. Policing the borders. This cheeky Golf entered from Nottinghamshire. The driver has no insurance or licence. Thinking about building a wall if this keeps happening. #Seized."

2. 'MUSICIAN'S PLAYING A COSTLY TUNE' The tweet said: "Langley Mill. Megane driven by a musician, no MOT or insurance. Will be playing to the tune of about 500 in fines/costs shortly. Astra no insurance. Both #Seized."

3. 'NOT FAR TO THE NEAREST BUS STOP' The tweet said: "Grassmoor. Vehicle historically linked to burglaries, fair game for a stop check. Driver not insured and MOT expired in September 2018. Not far to the nearest bus stop though. #CustomerService #Seized."

4. 'ATTEMPTS TO BE 33 YEARS OLDER' The tweet said: "Derby. Driver born in 2000. Insured to a relative born in 1967. Attempts to pass as someone 33 years older by falsely providing their details. The pictures explain how successful that was. #Seized."

