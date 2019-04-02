Cash-strapped dad was caught trying to use a stolen credit card to buy fuel

A struggling father who found and tried to use a stolen credit card to buy fuel has been given a chance by magistrates.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 27 how Gheorgie-Ciprian Mustata, 27, of Station Road, Shirebrook, attempted to buy fuel at the Spar, on Sherwood Street, at Warsop, after he had found the credit card.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper said: “A victim had a bank card stolen and the defendant faces no charges in respect of that.

“However, on January 22, at the Spar, at Warsop, the card was used by this defendant twice in an attempt to purchase fuel valued at £56.06.”

Mustata, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation by attempting to buy fuel with a stolen credit card.

Defence solicitor James Riley said: “He is 27 and married with two children in Romania. His wife who has attended court is pregnant with their third child.

“He is employed at Sports Direct as he was at the time of the offence. Although he is employed, he is on a relatively low wage and was in financial difficulties and in particular given his responsibilities to provide financial support to his family in Romania.

“He found this credit card on the floor and gave in to the temptation of trying to use it fraudulently.”

Mr Riley added that the attempts to use the card were unsuccessful but Mustata left identification documents with the service station and returned to pay with money he borrowed from a friend.

Magistrates sentenced Mustata to a 12 month conditional discharge but warned if he commits another offence in the next year he will be re-sentenced for the fraud.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.