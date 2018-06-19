Cat has leg amputated after being caught in trap in Derbyshire

Police are appealing for information after a cat had to have a leg amputated when it was caught in a trap in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Constabulary Wildlife Officer has shared the image of the cat on social media and said: "The injuries to the cat in the image could have been caused by the cat being caught in a trap of some kind.

"The cat was let out in the early hours of the 17th June and returned a very short time later with an injury to its back leg.

"The cat was taken to the vets by its owners, and as you see had to have its leg amputated due to the injury.

"The vet advised the owners that the injury could have been cause by some kind of trap.

"Goose lives in a built up residential estate in Long Eaton, and was not out long enough to go very far.

"The trap could have simply been a rat trap set in someone’s garden but there are lots of legal traps out on the market that could be used to trap rats or any other animals.

"Traps need to be set to a guide line and should only be set to be able to catch the quarry that is intended.

"Goose should not be able to then be caught in a trap set for rats."

Anyone who lives in the area of Hoselett Field Road in Long Eaton, or who has any information on the incident, is asked to call police on 101 quote Incident number 509-18/06/18.