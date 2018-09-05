ceramics and food festival is top of the pots

Visitors will be flocking to this weekend’s Wardlow Mires Pots and Food Festival which is now in its seventh year.

Event organiser Pat Fuller said: “Many of our exhibitors have been with us from the start and are among the most renowned in the country, but we have always been very keen to introduce lesser known potters and new talent.”

“We choose our exhibitors on the merit of the work, not the individual.

“There will also be a large selection of hot and cold foods to choose from, both to eat while at the event and to take home. So, come and enjoy the show, enjoy the pots, enjoy the feast!”

Back for 2018 will be “Into the Garden” with pots, planters and bird baths on sale to enhance gardens while other exhibitors include Top Pot Supplies, Alison McHale’s aprons will also attend alongside pewter designer and silversmith Keith Tyssen, Claire Lake and her glassware and Neil Trinder with his woodworking and cabinet making.

Food producers exhibiting include Ashgate Preserves, Beltonville Farm, Brockleby’s Pies, Birchover Brewery and Cheese, Chocolates of the Peak, Fosters of Chapel-en-le-Frith, Madhatter’s Cider, Ooh La La Crepes, Stewarts of Trent Bridge, The Three Stags’ Beer Tent, Stella’s Kitchen, Staffordshire Savoury Eggs and The Sunshine Pizza Oven.

As well as goods to buy there is also the chance to decorate and glaze a Raku pot with Chris Jensen and dig out your blunt blades for knife sharpener Andy Knives.

A Celebration of the Table takes place in Wardlow on the B6465, and runs from 10am until 5pm on Saturday, September 8, and from 10am until 4pm on Sunday, September 9. Last entry is one hour before closing time.

For more details, call 01298 872268.