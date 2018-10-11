Chance to have your say on new HS2 plans

People can have their say on the new proposed HS2 high speed railway plans at a number of upcoming consultations.
The company said the construction of Phase One route between Birmingham and London is now 'well underway'.
A HS2 spokesperson said: "As an HS2 destination, the East Midlands will benefit significantly from the jobs and business growth that HS2 will bring to the region. Hundreds of Midlands-based companies have already been awarded contracts working on the project, and we expect that number to increase significantly as plans for Phase Two of the railway progress."
This morning two new public consultations were launched on the Phase 2B route, which will serve communities between the West Midlands, Manchester and Leeds.
The ten week consultations, which close on December 21, will give communities the opportunity to formally respond to HS2 Ltd’s designs.
Leonie Dubois, HS2’s head of consultation and engagement, said: “HS2 is coming to the East Midlands and the region will reap significant benefits as a result. High speed rail will play a crucial role in rebalancing Britain’s economy; driving business growth, stimulating investment and creating jobs right across the country.
“Through the public consultations, we are providing a more detailed account of how we propose to build the railway and minimise its impacts during construction and operation. We actively encourage people to have their say on the plans we have published today.”
Public consultation dates
Thursday 1 November
14:00 - 20:00
Measham
Measham Leisure Centre, High Street, Measham, Swadlincote DE12 7HR
Friday 2 November
14:00 - 20:00
Trowell
Trowell Parish Hall, Stapleford Road, Nottingham, NG9 3QA
Saturday 3 November
12:00 - 17:00
Hucknall
Holgate Academy, Hillcrest Drive, Hucknall NG15 6PX
Wednesday 7 November
14:00 - 20:00
Dronfield
Dronfield Civic Centre, High Street, Dronfield, Derbyshire S18 1PD
Friday 9 November
14:00 - 20:00
Chesterfield
St Thomas Centre, Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield S40 3AW
Friday 16 November
14:00 - 20:00
Staveley
The Speedwell Rooms, Inkersall Road, Staveley, Chesterfield, S43 3JL
Saturday 17 November
12:00 - 17:00
Bolsover
Bainbridge Hall, Carr Vale Road, Bolsover, S44 6JD
Tuesday 20 November
14:00 - 20:00
Newton
Newton Methodist Church, Main Street, Newton, DE55 5TE
Monday 26 November
14:00 - 20:00
Chesterfield
North Wingfield Community Resource Centre, Whiteleas Avenue, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5PW
Friday 7 December
14:00 - 20:00
Long Eaton
West Park Leisure Centre, Wilsthorpe Road, Long Eaton, Nottingham, NG10 4AA
For more information click here