Chatsworth House named as UK's second favourite winter wedding venue

Chatsworth House has been named as the UK's second favourite winter wedding venue in a new survey.
The Derbyshire stately home came second to Kew Gardens in London in a survey carried out by Protectivity Insurance.
Using a number of seed lists for the most favoured winter wedding locations across Britain, the company analysed a selection of venues on Instagram to discover which ones are the most popular.
Kew Gardens took the top spot with over 400,000 Instagram uses. And Chatsworth House was next in the list, being 'hashtagged' over 75,000 times when it comes to weddings.
Sean Walsh, Marketing Manager from Protectivity Insurance said: “Your wedding day is a day to be remembered, and your venue should be too.
"The venue is extremely important, as ultimately if something goes wrong with your venue, or it’s not quite right, it can have a huge impact on your big day. It’s great to see people exploring beyond the norms to make their day that extra bit special.”
The top ten most popular winter venues are:
1 - Kew Gardens, South London
Instagram uses - 409,567
2 - Chatsworth House, Derbyshire
Instagram uses - 75,209
3 - Luton Hoo, Luton
Instagram uses - 12,664
4 - Cliveden House, Maidenhead
Instagram uses - 10,778
5 - Holkham Hall, Norfolk
Instagram uses - 8,818
6 - Great Fosters, Surrey
Instagram uses - 8,308
7 - Hedsor House, Hedsor
Instagram uses 6,964
8 - Kings Chapel, Amersham
Instagram uses - 6,361
9 - South Farm, Royston
Instagram uses - 5,718
10 - East Quay, Kent
Instagram uses - 5,158