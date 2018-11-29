Chatsworth House named as UK's second favourite winter wedding venue

Chatsworth House has been named as the UK's second favourite winter wedding venue in a new survey.

The Derbyshire stately home came second to Kew Gardens in London in a survey carried out by Protectivity Insurance.

Using a number of seed lists for the most favoured winter wedding locations across Britain, the company analysed a selection of venues on Instagram to discover which ones are the most popular.

Kew Gardens took the top spot with over 400,000 Instagram uses. And Chatsworth House was next in the list, being 'hashtagged' over 75,000 times when it comes to weddings.

Sean Walsh, Marketing Manager from Protectivity Insurance said: “Your wedding day is a day to be remembered, and your venue should be too.

"The venue is extremely important, as ultimately if something goes wrong with your venue, or it’s not quite right, it can have a huge impact on your big day. It’s great to see people exploring beyond the norms to make their day that extra bit special.”

The top ten most popular winter venues are:

1 - Kew Gardens, South London

Instagram uses - 409,567

2 - Chatsworth House, Derbyshire

Instagram uses - 75,209

3 - Luton Hoo, Luton

Instagram uses - 12,664

4 - Cliveden House, Maidenhead

Instagram uses - 10,778

5 - Holkham Hall, Norfolk

Instagram uses - 8,818

6 - Great Fosters, Surrey

Instagram uses - 8,308

7 - Hedsor House, Hedsor

Instagram uses 6,964

8 - Kings Chapel, Amersham

Instagram uses - 6,361

9 - South Farm, Royston

Instagram uses - 5,718

10 - East Quay, Kent

Instagram uses - 5,158