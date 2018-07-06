Chatsworth turns blue to celebrate NHS 70th birthday

Derbyshire stately home Chatsworth was lit up all in blue to celebrate the NHS turning 70 this year.

The iconic building shone in the trademark colour of the NHS to recognise the vital role of the much-loved institution.

Chatsworth’s head of visitor services Sally Ambrose said: “We are delighted to join in with the celebrations to say Happy Birthday to the NHS and to say thank you to the NHS staff who do such an extraordinary job day in and day out.”

A spokesperson for NHS England said: “It is clear from the support we have had with regards to NHS 70 that everyone is really getting behind all the activities planned in the region.

“The NHS is something to be proud of, for those who work within it and for those who benefit from the services provided and I am sure the celebrations taking place will be a reflection of this pride and the affection we all have for this great organisation.

“I hope everyone will join in the celebrations and take photographs of and selfies with the lit up buildings and share using #LightUpBlue.”

As well as lighting up the house from dusk, Chatsworth is offering a 50 percent discount to NHS employees on House and Garden tickets on selected dates throughout July- full details at www.chatsworth.org/NHS.