Check out this fabulous family home with bespoke kitchen, luxurious drawing room and countryside views - on the market for £795,000

This exceptionally spacious family home is set in an idyllic location and enjoys superb views across adjoining greenbelt countryside.

The White House is an immaculately-presented three-bedroom property at Main Road, Pentrich, and is on the market for £795,000.

The drawing room.

Built from natural stone in 2003, the house includes an outstanding L-shaped drawing room which overlooks gardens at the front and open countryside at the back. This room leads through to a garden room which opens onto a flagged terrace at the rear of the house.

The elegant dining room also overlooks the terrace with open fields beyond.

One of the focal points of the house is the beautiful bespoke kitchen which has Chinese slate flooring, an island unit and a window seat with cupboards beneath. A gas-fired Aga cooker is fitted within a chimney-style recess.

A rear entrance lobby leads to an integral garage which has power, lighting and houses a gas-fired boiler.

Beautifully appointed kitchen.

The stunning master bedroom has sash windows, hand-painted coving and decorative Corinthian-style columns. An ensuite bathroom has a corner bath, shower cubicle , hand basin set beneath polished marble washstand and a wc.

Both of the other double bedrooms have built-in storage cupboards and handpainted coving, one has an ensuite bathroom, the other an ensuite shower room.

A large area of lawn at the front of the house is interspersed with ornamental trees ans has a border with mature shrubs and flowering plants. Beyond the flagged terrace at the back of the house is an area of grassed land which could be used as a small paddock.

To arrange a viewing with the agent Sally Botham Estates, call 01629 760899 or 07977 136687 or email: enquiries@sallybotham.co.uk